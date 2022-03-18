Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.12.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HOG. Morgan Stanley raised Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut Harley-Davidson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $230,357.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOG traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.10. 36,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,786,026. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $52.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.35.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $816.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.85 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

