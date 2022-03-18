HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock.
NOVN stock opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.67. Novan has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $20.74.
Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Novan had a negative return on equity of 152.89% and a negative net margin of 1,003.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Novan will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.
About Novan (Get Rating)
Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline includes SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.
