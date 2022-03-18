HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.80.
TARS stock opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.65. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.08.
About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
