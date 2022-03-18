HC Wainwright Trims Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) Target Price to $3.50

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 175.59% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Versus Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.
NASDAQ VS opened at $1.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.84. Versus Systems has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $9.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 million and a PE ratio of -1.40.
Versus Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. It also offers business-to-business software platform to other interactive media content creators.
