Head to Head Analysis: Jones Soda (JSDA) vs. Its Competitors

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Jones Soda to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jones Soda and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Jones Soda $14.79 million -$1.81 million -18.83 Jones Soda Competitors $11.96 billion $2.00 billion -23.00

Jones Soda’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Jones Soda. Jones Soda is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Jones Soda shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Jones Soda shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Jones Soda has a beta of 1, meaning that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Jones Soda’s peers have a beta of 0.73, meaning that their average stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Jones Soda and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jones Soda -12.24% -36.04% -18.82% Jones Soda Competitors -28.91% -141.93% -19.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Jones Soda and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jones Soda 0 0 0 0 N/A Jones Soda Competitors 275 1273 1446 32 2.41

As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 104.46%. Given Jones Soda’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jones Soda has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Jones Soda peers beat Jones Soda on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About Jones Soda (Get Rating)

Jones Soda Co. engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages and related products. The firm sells its products in grocery stores, convenience and gas stores, “up and down the street“ in independent accounts such as delicatessens and sandwich shops, as well as through national accounts with several large retailers. It offers Jones Soda, Jones Zilch, Jones Stripped, Lemoncocco, and 7-Select Premium Sodas. The company was founded by Peter M. van Stolk in 1986 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

