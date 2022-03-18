Head to Head Analysis: Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) versus Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) and Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocugen has a beta of 4.65, indicating that its stock price is 365% more volatile than the S&P 500.

86.3% of Repligen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.3% of Ocugen shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Repligen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Ocugen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Repligen and Ocugen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repligen 0 0 7 0 3.00 Ocugen 0 3 2 0 2.40

Repligen currently has a consensus target price of $306.14, indicating a potential upside of 69.24%. Ocugen has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 127.96%. Given Ocugen’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ocugen is more favorable than Repligen.

Profitability

This table compares Repligen and Ocugen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repligen 19.13% 10.58% 8.21% Ocugen N/A -63.82% -58.34%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Repligen and Ocugen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repligen $670.53 million 14.93 $128.29 million $2.24 80.75 Ocugen $42.62 million 15.40 -$58.37 million ($0.29) -11.34

Repligen has higher revenue and earnings than Ocugen. Ocugen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repligen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Repligen beats Ocugen on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repligen (Get Rating)

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs. The Filtration products offer a number of advantages to manufacturers of biologic drugs at volumes that span from pilot studies to clinical and commercial-scale production. The OEM products are represented by Protein A affinity ligands, which are a critical component of Protein A chromatography resins used in downstream purification and cell culture growth factor products. The company was founded by Alexander G. Rich and Paul R. Schimmel in May 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

About Ocugen (Get Rating)

Ocugen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration. The company was founded by Shankar Musunuri and Uday B. Kompella in 2013 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.