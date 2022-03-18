Head-To-Head Contrast: DAC Technologies Group International (OTCMKTS:DAAT) & ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT)

DAC Technologies Group International (OTCMKTS:DAAT – Get Rating) and ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares DAC Technologies Group International and ToughBuilt Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DAC Technologies Group International N/A N/A N/A ToughBuilt Industries -58.79% -69.31% -57.01%

DAC Technologies Group International has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ToughBuilt Industries has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.2% of ToughBuilt Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of ToughBuilt Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DAC Technologies Group International and ToughBuilt Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DAC Technologies Group International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ToughBuilt Industries $39.43 million 0.60 -$17.35 million ($0.61) -0.30

DAC Technologies Group International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ToughBuilt Industries.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for DAC Technologies Group International and ToughBuilt Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DAC Technologies Group International 0 0 0 0 N/A ToughBuilt Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00

ToughBuilt Industries has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 717.44%. Given ToughBuilt Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ToughBuilt Industries is more favorable than DAC Technologies Group International.

Summary

ToughBuilt Industries beats DAC Technologies Group International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DAC Technologies Group International (Get Rating)

DAC Technologies Group International, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of gun maintenance and gun safety products. It offers gun cleaning kits under the GunMaster brand, safety devices, gun locks, and other outdoor products. The company was founded by David Arthur Collins in July 1998 and is headquartered in Little Rock, AR.

About ToughBuilt Industries (Get Rating)

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads. The company also provides sawhorses, miter saws, table saws, and roller stands; sawhorse/jobsite tables; and gloves. It offers its products under the TOUGHBUILT brand through various home improvement big box stores, professional outlets, and direct marketing to construction companies and trade/wholesale outlets. The company was formerly known as Phalanx, Inc. and changed its name to ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. in December 2015. ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Lake Forest, California.

