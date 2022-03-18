Head-To-Head Review: Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) & Agritek (OTCMKTS:AGTK)

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating) and Agritek (OTCMKTS:AGTK – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Beachbody and Agritek, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beachbody 1 3 1 0 2.00 Agritek 0 0 0 0 N/A

Beachbody presently has a consensus price target of 6.45, suggesting a potential upside of 189.24%. Given Beachbody’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Beachbody is more favorable than Agritek.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.8% of Beachbody shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Agritek shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Beachbody and Agritek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beachbody N/A -40.77% -22.16% Agritek N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Beachbody has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agritek has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Beachbody and Agritek’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beachbody $873.65 million 0.79 -$228.38 million N/A N/A Agritek N/A N/A -$8.05 million N/A N/A

Agritek has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beachbody.

Summary

Agritek beats Beachbody on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Beachbody Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Beachbody Company, Inc. operates as a digital fitness and nutrition subscription company. It operates Beachbody, an on-demand streaming platform; Openfit, a live digital streaming platform; and Myx fitness, a fitness brand platform. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 2.8 million total digital fitness subscribers, as well as peer-support system of approximately 400,000 influencers and coaches. The Beachbody Company, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Agritek Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agritek Holdings, Inc. distributes hemp and cannabis products under the Hemp Pops, MD Vapes, Rehab Rx, Higher Society, and California Premiums brands in the United States. Its products include human ingestible, such as tinctures, capsules, and gummies; CBD edibles; topicals; and pet products. The company also offers business services, including operational and compliance consulting, funding and financing, dispensary and retail, commercial production and equipment build out, multichannel supply chain, and consumer product, as well as branding, marketing, and sales solutions. In addition, it is involved in the acquisition and leasing of real estate properties, such as cultivation space and related facilities to licensed marijuana growers and dispensary owners. Agritek Holdings, Inc. distributes its products through e-commerce websites comprising RehabRx.com and Hemppops.com; third-party e-commerce websites; and various brick and mortar retailers. The company was formerly known as MediSwipe Inc. and changed its name to Agritek Holdings, Inc. in April 2014. Agritek Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

