Head-To-Head Review: WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD) vs. ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI)

WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD) and ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

WaveDancer has a beta of 3.34, suggesting that its stock price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZoomInfo Technologies has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for WaveDancer and ZoomInfo Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WaveDancer 0 0 0 0 N/A ZoomInfo Technologies 0 0 17 0 3.00

ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus price target of $76.78, indicating a potential upside of 33.69%. Given ZoomInfo Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ZoomInfo Technologies is more favorable than WaveDancer.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WaveDancer and ZoomInfo Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WaveDancer $13.90 million 5.08 $410,000.00 $0.04 130.78 ZoomInfo Technologies $747.20 million 31.00 $116.80 million $0.28 205.11

ZoomInfo Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than WaveDancer. WaveDancer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ZoomInfo Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.1% of WaveDancer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.8% of WaveDancer shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.8% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares WaveDancer and ZoomInfo Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WaveDancer 3.72% 18.48% 9.33% ZoomInfo Technologies 15.63% 9.56% 2.93%

Summary

ZoomInfo Technologies beats WaveDancer on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

WaveDancer Company Profile

WaveDancer, Inc. provides information technology services. The firm engages in the business of modernizing client information systems, developing and maintaining information technology systems, and performing consulting services to government and commercial organizations. It specializes in legacy systems modernization, ebusiness solutions, enterprise portals, system migration and re-hosting services, and enterprise application integration. The company was founded by Sandor Rosenberg in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

