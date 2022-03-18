Head to Head Survey: CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) and SOS (NYSE:SOS)

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) and SOS (NYSE:SOS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CNFinance and SOS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNFinance 0 0 1 0 3.00 SOS 0 0 0 0 N/A

CNFinance currently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 57.14%. Given CNFinance’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe CNFinance is more favorable than SOS.

Profitability

This table compares CNFinance and SOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNFinance 14.43% 7.23% 2.03% SOS N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CNFinance and SOS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNFinance $311.79 million 0.77 $16.64 million $0.59 5.93 SOS $50.29 million 2.47 $4.40 million N/A N/A

CNFinance has higher revenue and earnings than SOS.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.3% of CNFinance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of SOS shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

CNFinance has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOS has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CNFinance beats SOS on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CNFinance Company Profile (Get Rating)

CNFinance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

SOS Company Profile (Get Rating)

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as Information Today and E-commerce Today, as well as 10086 hot-line and promotional center for Guangdong Bank of Development. It also focuses on cryptocurrency mining, blockchain-based insurance, and security management businesses. The company serves insurance companies, financial institutions, medical institutions, healthcare providers, and other service providers in the emergency rescue services industry. SOS Limited is headquartered in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China. SOS Limited operates as a subsidiary of DXC Technology Company.

