Head-To-Head Survey: NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) vs. BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) and NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BlackBerry and NICE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackBerry 4 1 1 0 1.50 NICE 0 2 5 0 2.71

BlackBerry currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.80%. NICE has a consensus price target of $309.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.23%. Given NICE’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NICE is more favorable than BlackBerry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.1% of BlackBerry shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of NICE shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of BlackBerry shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of NICE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

BlackBerry has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NICE has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BlackBerry and NICE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackBerry -60.16% -6.13% -3.23% NICE 10.19% 11.49% 7.11%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BlackBerry and NICE’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackBerry $893.00 million 4.52 -$1.10 billion ($0.97) -7.25 NICE $1.92 billion 7.23 $199.22 million $2.91 75.73

NICE has higher revenue and earnings than BlackBerry. BlackBerry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NICE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NICE beats BlackBerry on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackBerry (Get Rating)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems. It offers BlackBerry Spark software platform that includes a suite of security software products and services comprising BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions; and BlackBerry Spark SDK to promote the evolution of a platform ecosystem by enabling enterprise and independent software vendor developers to integrate the security features of BlackBerry Spark into their own mobile and web applications. The company also provides BlackBerry Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, including BlackBerry QNX, BlackBerry Certicom, BlackBerry Radar, BlackBerry Jarvis, BlackBerry AtHoc, BlackBerry Alert, SecuSUITE, and other IoT applications. As of February 28, 2021, it owned approximately 38,000 worldwide patents and applications. The company has a partnership with the University of Windsor to develop and deliver a cybersecurity curriculum for the university's graduate master's program in applied computing; and an agreement with Amazon Web Services, Inc. to develop and market BlackBerry's IVY, an intelligent vehicle data platform. It has a partnership with Okta, Inc. The company was formerly known as Research In Motion Limited and changed its name to BlackBerry Limited in July 2013. BlackBerry Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

About NICE (Get Rating)

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention. The Security Solutions segment offers suites including incident debriefing and investigation, public safety emergency response optimization; video surveillance and analytics, situation management., nd intelligence and law enforcement. The Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions segment includes for enterprise risk management, anti-money laundering, fraud prevention, and brokerage compliance services. The company was founded on September 28, 1986 and is headquartered in Raanana, Israel.

