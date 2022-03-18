Head to Head Survey: SkyWater Technology (SKYT) vs. Its Peers

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) is one of 161 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare SkyWater Technology to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.0% of SkyWater Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SkyWater Technology and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SkyWater Technology $162.85 million -$50.70 million -4.66 SkyWater Technology Competitors $3.73 billion $765.51 million -4.59

SkyWater Technology’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SkyWater Technology. SkyWater Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares SkyWater Technology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SkyWater Technology -31.13% -73.16% -15.27% SkyWater Technology Competitors -23.10% 3.33% 2.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SkyWater Technology and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SkyWater Technology 0 1 3 0 2.75 SkyWater Technology Competitors 2268 9040 16658 687 2.55

SkyWater Technology presently has a consensus target price of $18.25, suggesting a potential upside of 70.88%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 27.58%. Given SkyWater Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SkyWater Technology is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

SkyWater Technology competitors beat SkyWater Technology on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About SkyWater Technology (Get Rating)

SkyWater Technology, Inc. manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

