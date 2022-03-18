Heat Biologics’ (HTBX) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.
Shares of NASDAQ:HTBX opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.27. Heat Biologics has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $10.85.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTBX. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Heat Biologics by 10.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Heat Biologics by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 61,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Heat Biologics by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Heat Biologics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Heat Biologics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.77% of the company’s stock.
Heat Biologics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.
