Heat Biologics’ (HTBX) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBX opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.27. Heat Biologics has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $10.85.

Heat Biologics ( NASDAQ:HTBX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.22). Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 1,328.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTBX. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Heat Biologics by 10.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Heat Biologics by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 61,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Heat Biologics by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Heat Biologics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Heat Biologics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

