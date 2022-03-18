Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HSII. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 184.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,387,000 after acquiring an additional 179,930 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,755,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 252.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,923,000 after buying an additional 127,229 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 562.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,189,000 after buying an additional 79,692 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,311,000 after buying an additional 78,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Shares of HSII opened at $41.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $813.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.77. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.50 and its 200-day moving average is $43.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 16.71%.

In related news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 3,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $150,652.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $204,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile (Get Rating)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.