Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Gap Up to $40.63

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.63, but opened at $41.51. Heidrick & Struggles International shares last traded at $41.51, with a volume of 19 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heidrick & Struggles International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $811.42 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 16.71%.

In other news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 3,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $150,652.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $204,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSII. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

