HempCoin Price Down 14.9% Over Last 7 Days (THC)

HempCoin (THC) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. During the last week, HempCoin has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a total market cap of $859,924.32 and $28.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,526.15 or 1.00051387 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00067691 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00020978 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001798 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00016189 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 265,508,899 coins and its circulating supply is 265,373,749 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

