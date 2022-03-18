Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Shares Gap Up to $29.09

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.09, but opened at $29.88. Heritage-Crystal Clean shares last traded at $29.04, with a volume of 186 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCCI. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.57. The firm has a market cap of $702.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.27.

Heritage-Crystal Clean ( NASDAQ:HCCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $169.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.97 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 11.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 99.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

