Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 31.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

HGBL stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.38. 88,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,229. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Heritage Global has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $3.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Heritage Global from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGBL. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Global during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Heritage Global by 92.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 44,888 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Global during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 488.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 12,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Global, Inc

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

