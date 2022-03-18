Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 31.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.
HGBL stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.38. 88,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,229. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Heritage Global has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $3.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.51.
Separately, Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Heritage Global from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday.
About Heritage Global (Get Rating)
Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heritage Global (HGBL)
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.