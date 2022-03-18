Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.750-$10.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett Sports from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Hibbett Sports from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Hibbett Sports from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,147,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,329. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.29. The stock has a market cap of $699.37 million, a PE ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.03. Hibbett Sports has a 1-year low of $40.30 and a 1-year high of $101.65.

Hibbett Sports ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $383.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.87 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.27%.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Crudele acquired 1,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.25 per share, with a total value of $116,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Hibbett Sports by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.