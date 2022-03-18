Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 36,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 67,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,948,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $233.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.19 and a 200 day moving average of $243.64. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $213.65 and a 12 month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

