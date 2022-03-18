HNI (NYSE:HNI) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE HNI opened at $39.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.95. HNI has a 12-month low of $34.84 and a 12-month high of $46.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $602.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.63 million. HNI had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.85%.

In other news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $61,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,522 shares of company stock worth $2,356,777. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNI. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in HNI during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in HNI by 28.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in HNI during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in HNI during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in HNI by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

