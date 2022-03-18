HNI (NYSE:HNI) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of HNI stock opened at $39.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.95. HNI has a one year low of $34.84 and a one year high of $46.93.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $602.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.63 million. HNI had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kurt A. Tjaden sold 49,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $2,043,727.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,522 shares of company stock worth $2,356,777 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HNI. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in HNI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in HNI by 28.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in HNI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in HNI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in HNI by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile (Get Rating)

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

