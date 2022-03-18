Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 15.12%. Hollysys Automation Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of HOLI traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.90. 15,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,684. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $21.24. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.21.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Hollysys Automation Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.20.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

