Hookipa Pharma (HOOK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 24th. Analysts expect Hookipa Pharma to post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter.

HOOK opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.59. The firm has a market cap of $43.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.86. Hookipa Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOOK. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 15,454 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 186.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 26,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 154.7% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 57,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 35,033 shares during the last quarter. 50.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HOOK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hookipa Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.07.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

