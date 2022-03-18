Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:HZN opened at $5.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.81. Horizon Global has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $10.76.
In related news, Director John C. Kennedy acquired 11,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $58,282.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Frederick Barrett acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $90,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 46,875 shares of company stock worth $231,251 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.34% of the company’s stock.
Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.
