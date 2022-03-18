Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:HZN opened at $5.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.81. Horizon Global has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $10.76.

In related news, Director John C. Kennedy acquired 11,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $58,282.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Frederick Barrett acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $90,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 46,875 shares of company stock worth $231,251 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Global by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Horizon Global by 873.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Horizon Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Horizon Global by 5.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Horizon Global by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the period. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.

