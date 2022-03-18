Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.25.

HRZN stock opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.05. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.22.

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.72%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,473,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,341 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 15,449 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

