HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 533.56 ($6.94).

A number of research firms have commented on HSBA. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on HSBC from GBX 470 ($6.11) to GBX 560 ($7.28) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 473 ($6.15) target price on HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 510 ($6.63) target price on HSBC in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.24) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 530 ($6.89) target price on HSBC in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

LON:HSBA traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 500.40 ($6.51). The stock had a trading volume of 29,322,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,392,125. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 518.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 452.87. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 358.45 ($4.66) and a 12-month high of GBX 567.20 ($7.38). The stock has a market cap of £101.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.48.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.07. HSBC’s payout ratio is 0.46%.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 57,884 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.35), for a total transaction of £282,473.92 ($367,326.29).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

