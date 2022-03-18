HT Partners LLC Purchases 255 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

HT Partners LLC increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,347 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 0.9% of HT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,345,239 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,177,127,000 after acquiring an additional 203,924 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.3% during the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $295.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $229.35 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $297.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

