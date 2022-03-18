Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Gap Up to $24.79

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.79, but opened at $30.26. Huazhu Group shares last traded at $28.58, with a volume of 91,824 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HTHT shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.04 and its 200-day moving average is $42.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 102.03 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 108.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 17.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 76.6% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

