Hudock Inc. Acquires 412 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in PepsiCo by 100.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after buying an additional 7,251,806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 43.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 10.9% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 623,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,768,000 after buying an additional 61,230 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 325,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,911,000 after purchasing an additional 49,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PEP. Barclays reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.81.

PepsiCo stock opened at $160.94 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.41 and a twelve month high of $177.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

