Hudock Inc. Reduces Stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES)

Hudock Inc. reduced its stake in ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACES. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,292,000 after purchasing an additional 81,039 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 155,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,811,000 after acquiring an additional 62,558 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ALPS Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 129,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after acquiring an additional 80,664 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ALPS Clean Energy ETF by 5,273.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 39,552 shares during the period.

Get ALPS Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of ALPS Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $60.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.00.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Clean Energy ETF (BATS:ACES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.