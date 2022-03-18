Hudock Inc. Sells 1,068 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Hudock Inc. cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 26,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,681,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $191.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.42 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $131.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.49%.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.57.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

