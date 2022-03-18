Hudock Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Hudock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,584 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trek Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 304.1% during the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 12,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,328 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $695,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Guardian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 24,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 35.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $180.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.60 and a 200 day moving average of $170.03. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.55 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

