Hush 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,769.00 (HUSH)

Hush (HUSH) traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Hush coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000614 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hush has traded 76.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hush has a market cap of $3.07 million and $2,769.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.13 or 0.00422015 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00073297 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00097604 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003758 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005536 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. The official website for Hush is myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.