HUTCHMED (LON:HCM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $222.00

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (LON:HCM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 222 ($2.89) and last traded at GBX 236 ($3.07), with a volume of 112040 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 232 ($3.02).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 394.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 474.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.89.

About HUTCHMED (LON:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

