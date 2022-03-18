Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Given a €595.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €595.00 ($653.85) price objective on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HYQ. Berenberg Bank set a €500.00 ($549.45) target price on shares of Hypoport in a research report on Tuesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €270.00 ($296.70) target price on shares of Hypoport in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.
Shares of Hypoport stock opened at €355.00 ($390.11) on Tuesday. Hypoport has a fifty-two week low of €324.40 ($356.48) and a fifty-two week high of €612.00 ($672.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €391.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €485.54.
Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.
