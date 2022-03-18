IAM Advisory LLC Buys 509 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

IAM Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises about 0.5% of IAM Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Waste Management by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of WM opened at $155.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.77 and a 200 day moving average of $155.84. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.94 and a twelve month high of $168.04.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 53.49%.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on WM shares. Erste Group downgraded Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.88.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.