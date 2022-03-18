IAM Advisory LLC Has $1 Million Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

IAM Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total value of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. increased their price objective on Snowflake from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Snowflake from $397.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Snowflake from $435.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Snowflake from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.63.

SNOW stock opened at $208.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.60 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $261.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.25. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.29 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

