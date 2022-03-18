IAM Advisory LLC Has $2.28 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

IAM Advisory LLC decreased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up about 0.9% of IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNC. Barclays raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.21.

NYSE:PNC opened at $193.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.44 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.86. The company has a market cap of $80.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.29.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.40%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

