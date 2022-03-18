IAM Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 934 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 126,714 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $37,266,000 after buying an additional 8,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $83,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 732,621 shares of company stock worth $202,358,058 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVDA opened at $247.66 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $122.72 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $244.14 and its 200-day moving average is $255.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.15 billion, a PE ratio of 64.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.77.

NVIDIA Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.