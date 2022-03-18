Ian Jacobs Acquires 5,934,825 Shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Stock

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXTGet Rating) Director Ian Jacobs purchased 5,934,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $2,848,716.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ian Jacobs also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 16th, Ian Jacobs bought 1,252,600 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $601,248.00.
  • On Monday, March 14th, Ian Jacobs bought 35,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $16,800.00.
  • On Friday, March 11th, Ian Jacobs bought 114,100 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $54,768.00.
  • On Friday, March 4th, Ian Jacobs bought 35,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.47 per share, with a total value of $16,450.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 2nd, Ian Jacobs bought 651,275 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.47 per share, with a total value of $306,099.25.
  • On Monday, February 28th, Ian Jacobs bought 520,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $239,200.00.
  • On Friday, February 25th, Ian Jacobs bought 1,207,750 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $555,565.00.
  • On Monday, February 14th, Ian Jacobs purchased 250,000 shares of MiX Telematics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

Shares of NYSE MIXT remained flat at $$12.00 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 261,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,763. MiX Telematics Limited has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $16.79. The company has a market cap of $290.90 million, a P/E ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in MiX Telematics by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MiX Telematics by 24.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in MiX Telematics by 1,436.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 11,837 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in MiX Telematics by 157.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 8,656 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in MiX Telematics by 33.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares during the period. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MIXT. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

About MiX Telematics (Get Rating)

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

