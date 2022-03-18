Ian Smith Acquires 333,334 Shares of Rex Minerals Limited (ASX:RXM) Stock

Rex Minerals Limited (ASX:RXM – Get Rating) insider Ian Smith acquired 333,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$28,000.06 ($20,143.93).
The company has a current ratio of 40.36, a quick ratio of 40.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55.
Rex Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Receive News & Ratings for Rex Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rex Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.