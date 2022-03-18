IBM Retirement Fund Has $507,000 Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SWK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.80.

In other news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK opened at $150.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.81 and a 200 day moving average of $179.52. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.22 and a 12 month high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

