IBM Retirement Fund Has $526,000 Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,909 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Williams Companies by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,236,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $298,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,983 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Williams Companies by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 251,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after buying an additional 27,602 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 9,603 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 4.9% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams Companies news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $4,723,864.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 95,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $3,040,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 288,593 shares of company stock valued at $8,918,279. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMB. Citigroup raised their price target on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

NYSE WMB opened at $31.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.10. The company has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.26. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $34.39.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 137.10%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

