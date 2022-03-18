IBM Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter worth about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 154.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 93.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AME stock opened at $132.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.86 and a 200 day moving average of $135.13. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.11 and a 52 week high of $148.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

A number of research analysts have commented on AME shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

