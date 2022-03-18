IBM Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,503 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ADM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

In other news, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total transaction of $7,141,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $3,107,426.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 556,726 shares of company stock valued at $42,167,404 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $83.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.95. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $55.26 and a 1 year high of $87.99.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 33.40%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile (Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.