IBM Retirement Fund Sells 2,227 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in DocuSign by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DocuSign by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOCU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.33.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $87.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of -249.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.73 and its 200 day moving average is $195.42. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.00 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $580.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $1,779,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,764 shares of company stock worth $8,891,699. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

