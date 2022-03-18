IBM Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,329 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 698.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $69.70 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $72.94. The company has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.50.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.88%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, November 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

