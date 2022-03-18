ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Stock Price Down 2.9%

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.17 and last traded at $10.33. 70,121 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 662,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.

A number of brokerages have commented on ICL. Citigroup cut ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ICL Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average of $9.16.

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ICL Group had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.1318 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. ICL Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in ICL Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in ICL Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 61,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in ICL Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ICL Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC boosted its position in ICL Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 36,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

