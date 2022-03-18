ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.550-$11.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.77 billion-$8.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.93 billion.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICON Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on ICON Public from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on ICON Public from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered ICON Public from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on ICON Public from $287.00 to $235.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $272.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR traded up $2.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $238.21. The stock had a trading volume of 13,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,681. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $179.62 and a 12 month high of $313.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 79.99, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $249.39 and its 200 day moving average is $267.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s revenue was up 148.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ICON Public will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ICON Public stock. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 648 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

